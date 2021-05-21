Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville - Mat Kearney, Allison Russell, Briston Maroney, The New Respects

The Paste Studio is back in Nashville this week, streaming 28 sessions live from Jaan’s House, co-presented by our friends at SHOWX. It’s such a gift to be around live music.

Follow along on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Mat Kearney’s seventh studio album, January Flowers is out today, but songs from the album have already hit 15 million digital streams. To celebrate the release, he’ll be performing throughout the city of Nashville in a glass truck.

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, poet and activist Allison Russell also has an album out today, Outside Child. The former member of Po’ Girl, Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters will be making her Opry debut next week, along with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

Knoxville native Briston Maroney has busked with a bluegrass bland, competed on American Idol and released five rock albums, including his latest, Sunflower.

Nashville band The New Respects is made up of Jasmine Mullen (vocals, guitar), Lexi Fitzgerald (bass), Zandy Fitzgerald (guitar) and Darius Fitzgerald (drums). Their first full-length album was 2018’s Before the Sun Goes Down.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

12:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires

2:30pm – Valerie June

5:00pm – Nicole Atkins

7:30pm – JD Simo

12:00pm – Brent Cobb

2:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson

5:00pm – The Steel Woods

7:30pm – Seryn

12:00pm – Charlie Worsham

2:30pm – Dan Tyminski

5:00pm – David Cook

7:30pm – Steve Cropper

12:00pm – Pile

2:30pm – Oliver Wood

5:00pm – The Lighthouse and the Whaler

7:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

12:00pm – Dillon Carmichael

3:00pm – Sierra Ferrell

5:00pm – Elizabeth Cook

7:30pm – Todd Snider

12:00pm – Mat Kearney

3:00pm – Allison Russell

5:00pm – Briston Maroney

7:30pm – The New Respects

12:00pm – Amythyst Kiah

3:00pm – Anna Rose

5:00pm – Cordovas

7:30pm – Caroline Jones