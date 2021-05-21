Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville - Mat Kearney, Allison Russell, Briston Maroney, The New Respects

By Josh Jackson  |  May 22, 2021  |  10:00am
The New Respects photo courtesy of the artist Music Features Paste Studio
The Paste Studio is back in Nashville this week, streaming 28 sessions live from Jaan’s House, co-presented by our friends at SHOWX. It’s such a gift to be around live music.

Follow along on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

12pm CT/1pm ET – Mat Kearney

Mat Kearney’s seventh studio album, January Flowers is out today, but songs from the album have already hit 15 million digital streams. To celebrate the release, he’ll be performing throughout the city of Nashville in a glass truck.

3:00pm CT/4:00pm ET – Allison Russell

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, poet and activist Allison Russell also has an album out today, Outside Child. The former member of Po’ Girl, Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters will be making her Opry debut next week, along with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

5pm CT/6pm ET – Briston Maroney

Knoxville native Briston Maroney has busked with a bluegrass bland, competed on American Idol and released five rock albums, including his latest, Sunflower.

7:30pm CT/8:30pm ET – The New Respects

Nashville band The New Respects is made up of Jasmine Mullen (vocals, guitar), Lexi Fitzgerald (bass), Zandy Fitzgerald (guitar) and Darius Fitzgerald (drums). Their first full-length album was 2018’s Before the Sun Goes Down.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

May 17

12:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires
2:30pm – Valerie June
5:00pm – Nicole Atkins
7:30pm – JD Simo

May 18

12:00pm – Brent Cobb
2:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson
5:00pm – The Steel Woods
7:30pm – Seryn

May 19

12:00pm – Charlie Worsham
2:30pm – Dan Tyminski
5:00pm – David Cook
7:30pm – Steve Cropper

May 20

12:00pm – Pile
2:30pm – Oliver Wood
5:00pm – The Lighthouse and the Whaler
7:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

May 21

12:00pm – Dillon Carmichael
3:00pm – Sierra Ferrell
5:00pm – Elizabeth Cook
7:30pm – Todd Snider

May 22

12:00pm – Mat Kearney
3:00pm – Allison Russell
5:00pm – Briston Maroney
7:30pm – The New Respects

May 23

12:00pm – Amythyst Kiah
3:00pm – Anna Rose
5:00pm – Cordovas
7:30pm – Caroline Jones

