Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville - May 17-23

By Josh Jackson  |  May 13, 2021  |  2:30pm
Nashville, we just can’t stay away.

The Paste Studio is going back on the road next, and we’re returning to the Music Capital of the World. Our team will be set up at Jaan’s House, “an experiential artist-hostel”—a combination AirBnB, artist’s retreat, performance space and listening room. We’re once again sponsored by our friends at SHOWX, a new free app built to help independent musicians address some of the major challenges of the post-COVID, streaming-centric era. And the lineup is spectacular.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST) with several more acts to be announced shortly:

May 17

1:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires
3:30pm – Valerie June
6:00pm – Nicole Atkins
9:30pm – JD Simo

May 18

3:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson
6:00pm – The Steel Woods
9:30pm – Dylan LeBlanc

May 19

1:00pm – Charlie Worsham
6:00pm – David Cook
9:30pm – Steve Cropper

May 20

1:00pm – Pile
3:30pm – Oliver Wood
9:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

May 21

1:00pm – Dillon Carmichael
3:30pm – Sierra Ferrell
6:00pm – Elizabeth Cook
9:30pm – Todd Snider

May 23

3:30pm – Anna Rose
9:30pm – Caroline Jones

While you wait, watch Amanda Shires’ performance from our last trip to Nashville last December:

