Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville - May 17-23

Nashville, we just can’t stay away.

The Paste Studio is going back on the road next, and we’re returning to the Music Capital of the World. Our team will be set up at Jaan’s House, “an experiential artist-hostel”—a combination AirBnB, artist’s retreat, performance space and listening room. We’re once again sponsored by our friends at SHOWX, a new free app built to help independent musicians address some of the major challenges of the post-COVID, streaming-centric era. And the lineup is spectacular.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST) with several more acts to be announced shortly:

1:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires

3:30pm – Valerie June

6:00pm – Nicole Atkins

9:30pm – JD Simo

3:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson

6:00pm – The Steel Woods

9:30pm – Dylan LeBlanc

1:00pm – Charlie Worsham

6:00pm – David Cook

9:30pm – Steve Cropper

1:00pm – Pile

3:30pm – Oliver Wood

9:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

1:00pm – Dillon Carmichael

3:30pm – Sierra Ferrell

6:00pm – Elizabeth Cook

9:30pm – Todd Snider

3:30pm – Anna Rose

9:30pm – Caroline Jones

While you wait, watch Amanda Shires’ performance from our last trip to Nashville last December: