Announcing Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville

Since bands can no longer come to the Paste Studio, we’ve decided to take the Paste Studio to the bands—and bring live music right into your home.
One of the things we’ve missed most this year is live music. With artists across the nation and the world stuck at home, we’ll be traveling city to city, partnering with studios and venues to bring the high-quality live-stream sessions our audience has come to expect from the Paste Studio.
Up first, Paste and Instrumenthead Live present Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville, a virtual musical festival Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.
The lineup includes some of Nashville's most exciting acts, from indie rock and folk to country and Americana. All sessions will be streamed live on PasteMagazine.com, as well as our YouTube channel and Facebook page.
We’ll be setting up at renowned music photographer Michael Weintrob’s state-of-the-art Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville to bring more than 20 phenomenal performances directly into your home.
Here’s the lineup with more artists announcing soon (all times CST):
3pm – Birds of Chicago
6pm – Lilly Hiatt
9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan
12pm – The War And Treaty
3pm – Sierra Hull
6pm – Brendan Benson
9pm – Jaime Wyatt
3pm – The Lone Bellow
6pm – Tenille Townes
9pm – A.J. Croce
12pm – Kip Moore
3pm – Margaret Glaspy
6pm – Rodney Crowell
3pm – Thad Cockrell
6pm – Molly Tuttle
9pm – Larkin Poe
12pm – Ron Gallo
3pm – Amanda Shires
9pm – Langhorne Slim