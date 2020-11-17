Announcing Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville

Since bands can no longer come to the Paste Studio, we’ve decided to take the Paste Studio to the bands—and bring live music right into your home.

One of the things we’ve missed most this year is live music. With artists across the nation and the world stuck at home, we’ll be traveling city to city, partnering with studios and venues to bring the high-quality live-stream sessions our audience has come to expect from the Paste Studio.

Up first, Paste and Instrumenthead Live present Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville, a virtual musical festival Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.

The lineup includes some of Nashville’s most exciting acts, from indie rock and folk to country and Americana. All sessions will be streamed live on PasteMagazine.com, as well as our YouTube channel and Facebook page—subscribe and follow! And sign up for the Paste email newsletter to make sure you never miss a concert.

We’ll be setting up at renowned music photographer Michael Weintrob’s state-of-the-art Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville to bring more than 20 phenomenal performances directly into your home.

Here’s the lineup with more artists announcing soon (all times CST):

3pm – Birds of Chicago

6pm – Lilly Hiatt

9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – The War And Treaty

3pm – Sierra Hull

6pm – Brendan Benson

9pm – Jaime Wyatt

3pm – The Lone Bellow

6pm – Tenille Townes

9pm – A.J. Croce

12pm – Kip Moore

3pm – Margaret Glaspy

6pm – Rodney Crowell

3pm – Thad Cockrell

6pm – Molly Tuttle

9pm – Larkin Poe

12pm – Ron Gallo

3pm – Amanda Shires

9pm – Langhorne Slim