Paste Studio on the Road: New York 1/27 - Yasser Tejeda, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum & Sofia Rei

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Cutting Room in Manhattan. We’ve invited some of New York’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

We kick things off at noon with Yasser Tejeda who, with his Dominican fusion group Palotré, mixes folk, jazz, rock and Caribbean rhythms on albums like Kijombo, blending traditional sounds to create something new and unique.

At 2:30pm, we’re joined by Michael C. Hall and his new band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. The trio has a brand-new album coming next month.

Sofia Rei plays a set at 5pm. The Argentinian singer/songwriter is an award-winning recording artist, a music educator at Berklee, curator of the New York City South American Music Festival and co-founder of an arts collective that raises awareness about music from her home continent.

Here’s the lineup (all times EST) with more acts to be announced:

2:30pm – Elizabeth and the Catapult

5:00pm – Waylon Payne

7:30pm – Bette Smith

12:00pm – Stephen Kellogg

2:30pm – Steve Earle

5:00pm – Matt Sucich

7:30pm – Sammy Rae & The Friends

12:00pm – Yasser Tejeda

5:00pm – Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

7:30pm – Sofia Rei

2:30pm – Tatiana DeMaria

7:30pm – Sunny Jain

12:00pm – Emily King

2:30pm – Jonathan Coulton

5:00pm – Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

7:30pm – Kevin Daniel

12:00pm – Sirintip

2:30pm – House of Waters

5:00pm – Louis Cato

7:30pm – Becca Stevens

12:00pm – Andy Suzuki & The Method

2:30pm – Tony Trischka

5:00pm – Moon Hooch

7:30pm – Shilpa Ray