Paste Studio on the Road: New York 1/28 - Wheatus, Tatiana DeMaria, Saleka, Sunny Jain

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Cutting Room in Manhattan. We’ve invited some of New York’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

Wheatus kicks things off at noon. The seven-piece (eight if a certain mittened Senator makes a cameo) rock band rose to fame with the hit “Teenage Dirtbag” off their self-titled debut, which just reached its 20th anniversary as the band continues to write, record and play live shows when there’s not a global pandemic to contend with.

London-based singer/songwriter Tatiana DeMaria performs at 2:30pm. The founder and lead singer of Bristish punk rock band TAT has been releasing singles under her own name the last few years, including acoustic versions of “Beirut Fire,” “Make Me Feel” and “Anxiety” last year.

At 5pm, we’re joined by R&B artist Saleka. The classically trained pianist and Brown University grad is also the daughter of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and has found inspiration everywhere from Nina Simone and Etta James to Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill. She released her first single, “Clarity,” last September.

Sunny Jain closes us out at 7:30pm. Composer and master of the dhol, a South Asian double-sided drum, Jain is the founder of Brooklyn band Red Baraat, which has taken its joyful bhangra music all over the world. He’s also played drums and dhol in the legendary Pakistani sufi rock band Junjoon.

Here’s the full lineup (all times EST):

2:30pm – Elizabeth and the Catapult

5:00pm – Waylon Payne

7:30pm – Bette Smith

12:00pm – Stephen Kellogg

2:30pm – Steve Earle

5:00pm – Matt Sucich

7:30pm – Sammy Rae & The Friends

12:00pm – Yasser Tejeda

2:30pm – GIRL SKIN

5:00pm – Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

7:30pm – Sofia Rei

12:00pm – Wheatus

2:30pm – Tatiana DeMaria

5:00pm – Saleka

7:30pm – Sunny Jain

12:00pm – Emily King

2:30pm – Jonathan Coulton

5:00pm – Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

7:30pm – Kevin Daniel

12:00pm – Sirintip

2:30pm – House of Waters

5:00pm – Louis Cato

7:30pm – Becca Stevens

12:00pm – Andy Suzuki & The Method

2:30pm – Tony Trischka

5:00pm – Moon Hooch

7:30pm – Shilpa Ray