Paste Studio on the Road: New York 1/30 - Sirintip, House of Waters, Louis Cato

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Cutting Room in Manhattan. We’ve invited some of New York’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

Sirintip’s background ranges from Thailand to Sweden to New York, and her debut Tribus reflects the three continents, cultures and languages along the way. Blending pop, R&B and electronica, the album was produced by Grammy winner Michael League of Snarky Puppy.

Hammered dulcimer, six-string bass, drums. Not the normal makeup for a trio, but Max ZT, Moto Fukushima and Ignacio Rivas Bixio make it work. The band’s fourth LP, Rising was released in 2019.

Multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato comes to New York by way of California and his birthplace of Portugal, playing with megastars like Beyonce, John Legend and Mariah Cary along the way. He’s a member of Jon Batiste’s band, playing nightly on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in addition to making music on his own.

Indie-pop singer/songwriter Becca Stevens blends jazz and folk into her unique style. The North Carolina native was trained on classical guitar and got her vocal jazz degree at the The New School. Her latest album Wonderbloom was released on GroundUp last year.

Here’s the full lineup (all times EST):

2:30pm – Elizabeth and the Catapult

5:00pm – Waylon Payne

7:30pm – Bette Smith

12:00pm – Stephen Kellogg

2:30pm – Steve Earle

5:00pm – Matt Sucich

7:30pm – Sammy Rae & The Friends

12:00pm – Yasser Tejeda

2:30pm – GIRL SKIN

5:00pm – Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

7:30pm – Sofia Rei

12:00pm – Wheatus

2:30pm – Tatiana DeMaria

5:00pm – Saleka

7:30pm – Sunny Jain

12:00pm – Emily King

2:30pm – Jonathan Coulton

5:00pm – Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

7:30pm – Kevin Daniel

12:00pm – Sirintip

2:30pm – House of Waters

5:00pm – Louis Cato

7:30pm – Becca Stevens

12:00pm – Andy Suzuki & The Method

2:30pm – Tony Trischka

5:00pm – Moon Hooch

7:30pm – Shilpa Ray