Paste Studio on the Road: New York City (12/5-12/7)

Paste Studio is set up in Manhattan right now, and we’ll be live streaming from Pamnation HQ from Sunday, Dec. 5, to Tuesday, Dec. 7. Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.
Here’s the lineup (all times EDT):
1pm – Sol Liebeskind
3pm – Crazy & the Brains
5pm – Gideon King & City Blog
12pm – Eric Gales
1:30pm – Daisy the Great
3pm – Gov’t Mule
4:30pm – The Band Camino
4:30pm – Oropendola
12pm – Robert DeLong
2pm – Arthur Hanlon
7:30pm – Puddles Pity Party