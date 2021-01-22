Paste Studio on the Road: New York, Jan. 25-31

Since bands can no longer come to the Paste Studio, we’ve decided to take the Paste Studio to the bands—and bring live music right into your home.

One of the things we’ve missed most this year is live music. With artists across the nation and the world stuck at home, we’ll be traveling city to city, partnering with studios and venues to bring the high-quality live-stream sessions our audience has come to expect from the Paste Studio.

This week Paste—along with SHOWX, a new free app built to help independent musicians address some of the major challenges of the post-COVID, streaming-centric era—present Paste Studio on the Road: New York, a streaming musical festival Jan. 25 through Jan. 31 at the Cutting Room in Manhattan.

The lineup includes some of New York’s most exciting acts, from indie rock and folk to country and Americana. All sessions will be streamed live on PasteMagazine.com, as well as our YouTube channel and Facebook page—subscribe and follow! And sign up for the Paste email newsletter to make sure you never miss a concert.

We’ll be setting up at the legendary New York venue Cutting Room to bring phenomenal live performances directly into your home. Located in the heart of Manhattan, the venue has hosted everyone from David Bowie to Lady Gaga.

Here’s the lineup (all times EST) with several more acts to be announced shortly:

2:30pm – Elizabeth and the Catapult

5:00pm – Waylon Payne

7:30pm – Bette Smith

2:30pm – Steve Earle

5:00pm – Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

7:30pm – Sunny Jain

12:00pm – Emily King

2:30pm – Jonathan Coulton

5:00pm – Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

12:00pm – Sirintip

2:30pm – House of Waters

5:00pm – Louis Cato

7:30pm – Becca Stevens

12:00pm – Andy Suzuki & The Method

2:30pm – Tony Trischka

5:00pm – Moon Hooch

7:30pm – Shilpa Ray