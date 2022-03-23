Stream the Paste Studio at Treefort presented by ConvertKit

SPONSORED
The Paste Studio team is keeping busy on the heels of SXSW, setting up this week at the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho. We’ll be partnering with ConvertKit, a creator marketing platform, to deliver more than a dozen sessions over the next four days.
You can live-stream each of the performances or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. And be sure to check out ConvertKit’s Creator Sessions with artists like Drew Holcomb, Joy Oladokun and Curtis Harding.
Here’s the lineup, with more to come:
12pm MT/2pm ET – VEMM
2pm MT/4pm ET – The Santucci Brothers & Mungo
4pm MT/6pm ET – Snotty Nose Rez Kids
6pm MT/8pm ET – Margo Cliker
12pm MT/2pm ET – Ghost Funk Orchestra
6pm MT/8pm ET – Afrosonics
2pm MT/4pm ET – Isla de Caras
4pm MT/6pm ET – Atalhos
6pm MT/8pm ET – Smokey Brights
12pm MT/2pm ET – Enumclaw
2pm MT/4pm ET – The Shivas
4pm MT/6pm ET – Próxima Parada