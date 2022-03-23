Stream the Paste Studio at Treefort presented by ConvertKit

SPONSORED

The Paste Studio team is keeping busy on the heels of SXSW, setting up this week at the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho. We’ll be partnering with ConvertKit, a creator marketing platform, to deliver more than a dozen sessions over the next four days.

You can live-stream each of the performances or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. And be sure to check out ConvertKit’s Creator Sessions with artists like Drew Holcomb, Joy Oladokun and Curtis Harding.

Here’s the lineup, with more to come:

12pm MT/2pm ET – VEMM

2pm MT/4pm ET – The Santucci Brothers & Mungo

4pm MT/6pm ET – Snotty Nose Rez Kids

6pm MT/8pm ET – Margo Cliker

12pm MT/2pm ET – Ghost Funk Orchestra

6pm MT/8pm ET – Afrosonics



2pm MT/4pm ET – Isla de Caras

4pm MT/6pm ET – Atalhos

6pm MT/8pm ET – Smokey Brights

12pm MT/2pm ET – Enumclaw

2pm MT/4pm ET – The Shivas

4pm MT/6pm ET – Próxima Parada