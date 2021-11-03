Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Release Mini-Documentary, McCartney/333: Watch

By Ana Cubas  |  November 3, 2021  |  12:55pm
Images courtesy of Third Man Records, Mary McCartney Music News Paul McCartney
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Release Mini-Documentary, <i>McCartney/333</i>: Watch

Paul McCartney and Third Man Records have released McCartney/333, a mini-documentary on the vinyl pressing process for the limited “333 Edition” version of McCartney’s 2020 album McCartney III.

A vinyl nerd’s dream, the mini-doc (dir. Ryan Booth) shows the process behind recycling and creating the vinyl, along with interviews of Third Man Records employees (including co-founder Ben Swank) and Rolling Stone journalist Rob Sheffield, and footage of McCartney creating the album. Copies of McCartney and McCartney II were used to make these limited-edition pressings.

Along with the “333 Edition,” McCartney also created a “3333 Edition,” a yellow and black splattered vinyl made exclusively for indie stores, with only, you guessed it, 3,333 copies.

McCartney III was released in December 2020, following his other two self-titled solo albums, 1970’s McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II. McCartney also released a McCartney III remix album titled McCartney III Imagined in April, featuring St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Khruangbin and more.

Watch McCartney/333 below, and listen to a 1990 McCartney performance from the Paste archives further down. Find the “3333 Edition” of McCartney III here and McCartney III here.

Tags

paul mccartney

mccartney iii

third man records

More from Paul McCartney 
Also in Music