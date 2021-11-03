Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Release Mini-Documentary, McCartney/333: Watch

Paul McCartney and Third Man Records have released McCartney/333, a mini-documentary on the vinyl pressing process for the limited “333 Edition” version of McCartney’s 2020 album McCartney III.

A vinyl nerd’s dream, the mini-doc (dir. Ryan Booth) shows the process behind recycling and creating the vinyl, along with interviews of Third Man Records employees (including co-founder Ben Swank) and Rolling Stone journalist Rob Sheffield, and footage of McCartney creating the album. Copies of McCartney and McCartney II were used to make these limited-edition pressings.

Along with the “333 Edition,” McCartney also created a “3333 Edition,” a yellow and black splattered vinyl made exclusively for indie stores, with only, you guessed it, 3,333 copies.

McCartney III was released in December 2020, following his other two self-titled solo albums, 1970’s McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II. McCartney also released a McCartney III remix album titled McCartney III Imagined in April, featuring St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Khruangbin and more.

Watch McCartney/333 below, and listen to a 1990 McCartney performance from the Paste archives further down. Find the “3333 Edition” of McCartney III here and McCartney III here.