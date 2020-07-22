Watch Perfume Genius Perform On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Mike Hadreas, who records as Perfume Genius, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to perform his single “On The Floor” from his most recent album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately. The live performance, filmed in an empty music venue in Los Angeles, was also accompanied by an online-only rendition of his song “Jason,” a stunning album track that explores an experience with a one night stand. Both performances were backed by a live band and featured Meg Duffy of Hand Habits on guitar and backing vocals.

Watch “On The Floor” below, and scroll down to watch an online-only bonus performance of “Jason.” Read Paste’s review of Set My Heart On Fire Immediately here.