Perfume Genius Recruits A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, Katie Dey and More for Immediately Remixes

Not content to have released one of 2020’s best albums in Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) has announced Immediately Remixes, a full-length rework of his acclaimed fifth album, out Feb. 19 on Matador.

The companion album features the LP’s original sequencing, with remixes courtesy of an impressive cast: Jaakko Eino Kaleivi, A. G. Cook, Jim-E Stack, Planningtorock, Jenny Hval, Initial Talk, Boy Harsher, Nídia, Danny L Harle, Westerman, Actress, Koreless and Katie Dey each contribute, in that order.

“I’m very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs,” says Hadreas in a statement. “I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a fucked up shared world.”

Our first taste of Immediately Remixes is also out today (Jan. 14) in the form of electronic duo Boy Harsher’s version of “Your Body Changes Everything,” which is accompanied by a Poltergeist-inspired video, directed by Boy Harsher vocalist Jae Matthews and Caitlin Driscoll, and starring model Teddy Quinlivan and Brandon Gray.

Matthews says of the video in a statement:

For the video, I wanted to create something that reflected my feelings of disconnect. Summer during Covid was complex—everyone was locked down, but so desperately wanted out. Screens and distance became the norm for casual interaction. Inspired by David Cronenberg’s Videodrome (1983) and Tobe Hooper’s Poltergeist (1982), I developed this idea where a man becomes haunted by a beautiful alien—who can only access him through his television set. Long live the new flesh! Luckily, Teddy Quinlivan was eager to participate from the very start and was a perfect cast for the flawless extraterrestrial. The desire within the video—the man wanting this cosmic babe so bad—matches the tone of the remix, especially during the sequences where she asks “Can you feel my love?” through the static on the TV.

Boy Harsher producer Augustus Muller adds of the remix itself, “This remix was a product of the darkest days of spring lockdown. The original, ‘Your Body Changes Everything,’ reminded me a lot of The Walker Brothers, and I focused on that vibe when picking sounds, while attempting to honor the initial feelings of lust and desire.”

Listen to Boy Harsher’s “Your Body Changes Everything” below and find the details of Immediately Remixes further down. You can preorder the album here.

Immediately Remixes Tracklist:

01. Whole Life (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Remix)

02. Describe (A.G Cook Remix)

03. Without You (Jim-E Stack Remix)

04. Jason (Planningtorock ‘Jason there’s no rush’ Remix)

05. Leave (Jenny Hval Remix)

06. On the Floor (Initial Talk Remix)

07. Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)

08. Moonbend (Nídia Remix)

09. Just A Touch (Danny L Harle Remix)

10. Nothing At All (Westerman Rework)

11. One More Try (Actress Remix)

12. Some Dream (Koreless Remix)

13. Borrowed Light (Katie Dey Remix)

Immediately Remixes Album Art: