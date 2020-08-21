Pharrell and JAY-Z Join Forces on New Song "Entrepreneur"

Pharrell Williams has released a new song “Entrepreneur” (feat. JAY-Z), accompanied by an empowering visual. The video highlights Black business owners, and it also features a moment of silence for rapper, activist and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.

“‘Entrepreneur’ is all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams told Time. “Especially as someone of color, there [are] a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

In this timely, Black Lives Matter-inspired track, Williams directly addresses racism in his lyrics: “In this position with no choice / A system imprison young black boys / Distract with white noise / The brainwashed become hype boys.”

Although Williams and JAY-Z haven’t collaborated in nearly a decade, this is certainly not their first rodeo together. In the early 2000s, they worked on Grammy-nominated songs like “Frontin’” and “Excuse Me Miss,” to name a few.

Watch the video for “Entrepreneur” below.