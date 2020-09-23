Japanese Breakfast, The Districts & More Playing Philly Music Fest Livestream This Week

A lineup consisting entirely of Philadelphia musicians will perform live at the city’s Ardmore Music Hall this Thursday and Friday—but you won’t need a mask or plane ticket to experience the show.

This year’s Philly Music Fest will be entirely virtual, meaning you can tune into the livestream this Thursday (Sept. 24) and Friday (Sept. 25) to watch artists like Japanese Breakfast, The Districts, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Langhorne Slim and Mt. Joy from your home. See the full lineup below.

There’s no fee to tune into the livestream, but Philly Music Fest encourages viewers to donate to featured causes like children’s music education, independent venues and local musicians. Watch the livestream here, and find the full schedule here.