Phoebe Bridgers Drops New Album Punisher Early: Listen

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has released her new album Punisher a day ahead of schedule. Originally set for release June 19, Punisher is Bridger’s second solo album, following 2017’s Stranger in the Alps. Listen here. Read Paste’s review of the album right here.

“I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should,” said Bridgers in a tweet. “Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.”

The link at the end of the announcement takes fans to a list of racial justice organizations and charities to which they can donate, including The Trevor Project, Movement For Black Lives and Youth Justice Coalition. Over the past few weeks, Bridgers has been a vocal advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing resources on defunding the police, petitions and GoFundMe pages.

Listen to Punisher here. Further down, revisit Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session.