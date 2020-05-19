Phoebe Bridgers Releases New Song "I See You"

Phoebe Bridgers has shared another song off of her forthcoming sophomore album Punisher, her second solo album following her 2017 debut LP Stranger in the Alps. The album is out June 19.

“I See You,” the third track released off of her upcoming album, was written about Bridgers’ breakup with her drummer:

“We dated for a few years, made music every day, and were extremely codependent,” Bridgers says. “We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else.”

The song itself is a quiet triumph, gritty guitar strums and glistening instrumentals underpinning Bridgers’ softly-sung vocals. “I used to light you up / Now I can’t even get you to play the drums / ‘Cause I don’t know what I want, Until I fuck it up” Bridgers sings. The lyric video is almost as enchanting as the song itself, silhouettes and shadows twisting and shapeshifting to the pulse of the song’s palpitations.

“I See You” follows the release of “Kyoto” and “Garden Song,” which will also both be included on the LP. Though her plans of opening for the 1975 on tour this summer were placed on hold as live events grind to a stop, Bridgers quickly found innovative ways to continue performing new music for her dedicated fan base, including a performance of “Kyoto” from her bathtub on Jimmy Kimmel Live and announcing a virtual world tour debuting May 26, which will feature her performing in various spots around her house.

Listen to “I See You” below. Further down, watch Phoebe Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session.