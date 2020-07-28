Phoebe Bridgers Releases Haunting Video for “I Know The End”

Today, Phoebe Bridgers shared the video for “I Know The End,” the apocalyptic closing track from her recent album Punisher. Directed by Alissa Torvinen, the haunting video is a brief cinematic masterpiece, eliciting the chilling horror of a cryptic fever dream. Ending with a spectacular shot in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the video is an unforgettable feat from start to finish.

“I Know The End” follows previously-released videos for Punisher: “Garden Song” and “Kyoto.” Punisher is Bridgers’ second solo album, debuting at number six on the UK Album Chart and making its way to number one on Billboard’s “Emerging Artists” chart. It follows Bridgers’ 2017 debut album Stranger in the Alps.

Watch the video for “I Know The End” below.