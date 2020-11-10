Phoebe Bridgers Announces Copycat Killer Orchestral EP

Phoebe Bridgers is releasing a new EP, Copycat Killer.

Dropping digitally Nov. 20, the record comes complete with reimagined orchestral arrangements of four songs from her second album Punisher. Bridgers collaborated with arranger Rob Moore (Sufjan Stevens, The National) to create the new EP.

Copycat Killer is also being pressed on 12” vinyl, available for preorder exclusively through Rough Trade here. The physical copies arrive Nov. 27.

Listen to Bridgers’ dreamy new version of “Kyoto” below. Keep scrolling to revisit her 2017 Paste Studio session, and to check out the Copycat Killer EP cover art and tracklist.



1. Kyoto

2. Savior Complex

3. Chinese Satellite

4. Punisher