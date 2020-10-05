Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Record Label Saddest Factory

Phoebe Bridgers announced the formation of her first record label. Saddest Factory will be a global partnership with Dead Oceans, and Bridgers is the CEO—curating signings and working directly with artists.

The news was announced in an exclusive interview with Billboard. Bridgers says:

I haven’t felt this yet, but maybe at some point I’ll want to take a step back from the every two years album cycle and want to do other shit, like produce or just put out records. Music is always going to be in the forefront of my brain. I just want to explore.

The first official signee will be announced in the next few weeks. Bridgers’ label is also accepting submissions from musicians, with more information available at Saddest Factory’s website here.

