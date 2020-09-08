Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks Perform "Fake Plastic Trees" and "Kyoto"

Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks teamed up to perform on BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show. The performance featured a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” as well as a version of “Kyoto” from Bridgers’ recent album Punisher.

Bridgers is rocking her skeleton suit once again, which also appears on the cover of Punisher. With Parks at the piano, Bridgers on vocals and a beautiful church behind them, the energy is utterly peaceful.

Watch Park and Bridges perform “Fake Plastic Trees” and “Kyoto” below. Scroll down to revisit Bridgers’ 2017 studio session.