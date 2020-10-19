Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform With Conor Oberst at Save Our Stages Fest

Phoebe Bridgers performed at an empty Troubadour in Los Angeles this past weekend, as part of the virtual Save Our Stages Fest. The event benefitted National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Bridgers opened with a solo rendition of “Scott Street,” before introducing a few skeleton-suited guests including Conor Oberst, Christian Lee Hutson and Charlie Hickey. Oberst and Bridgers performed a slower-paced version of “Halloween,” off her latest album Punisher. The duo also played “Dylan Thomas” from their band Better Oblivion Community Center.

Watch Bridgers’ full Save Our Stages Fest performance below, and read Paste’s review of Punisher here.