Watch Phoebe Bridgers Play "Savior Complex" on The Tonight Show

Phoebe Bridgers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night to share a performance of her single “Savior Complex” from her recent album Punisher, one of Paste’s top albums of 2020.

Filmed remotely in a room full of antique holiday decorations and a mysterious piano with a stunning instrumental solo dubbed “Irma,” Bridgers shines on the intensified orchestral rendition of the song.

Earlier this week, she released the music video for “Savior Complex,” directed by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Normal People’s Paul Mescal.

Watch Bridgers’ performance of “Savior Complex” on Fallon below and check out her 2017 Paste Studio session further down.