Phoenix Announce Global Tour Dates

French indie rockers Phoenix helped define an entire generation of indie-pop throughout the 2010s with their new-wave and disco inclinations. Five years on from Ti Amo, they returned last week with their newest single “Alpha Zulu” and annouced they are finishing up a new album. In the meantime, the band has announced a global tour and shared the video for “Alpha Zulu.”

Phoenix will be hitting the road once more beginning this September in Minnesota, with stops in Chicago, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles and countless more. For most of the North American dates, Porches will be supporting the band. The band will then make their way to Mexico before heading out to the U.K. to finish the tour out, ending with a triumphant final date in Paris.

Below, watch the video for “Alpha Zulu” and revisit Paste’s celebration of the 10 year anniversary of Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix here. Keep scrolling for complete tour dates and keep an eye out on Paste for further information of Phoenix’s forthcoming album.

Phoenix Tour Dates:

6 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *7 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem *17 – 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *23 – Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

October

6 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater *

7 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre *

14 – 16 – Austin, TX @ ACL

18 – Mexico City @ Pepsi Center

November

16 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

18 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club

20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

29 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

(* – w/ Porches)