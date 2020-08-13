Pillow Queens Share Video for New Single "Holy Show"

Irish rock quartet Pillow Queens are self-releasing their debut album ‘In Waiting’ on Sept. 25. The LP will include previously released singles “Gay Girls,’ “HowDoILook,” “Handsome Wife” and “Brothers.” Today, they’re sharing their latest single “Holy Show,” plus an accompanying video directed by Kate Dolan. Last year, Paste profiled them and caught them live at Iceland Airwaves festival.

“Holy Show” is a tender, anthemic song about crippling self-consciousness and learning to discard shame. “If you remember a thing about it / Tell me that it’s not bad / Why’d I even say that,” they sing in the song’s chorus. It’s the latest in a string of touching, youthful rock songs from the group.

The band says of their new single:

“Holy Show” is a song that relays the feeling of regret and insecurity about past words spoken and actions taken, even when they’re ultimately meaningless. The song tries to articulate the heavy burden of being the only person who is concerned about the minute details of how you present yourself to the world.

Dolan says of the video:

Myself and the girls are all queer so when they asked me to direct something for “Holy Show” we all felt it was time that we made a video that had some positive queer representation. There are often depictions of queer women in the media that really upset me. We are often observed through a male gaze by male directors. They are often hyper sexualised. We wanted to create something that really captured the joyful intimacy between queer women through a female gaze.

Watch the video for “Holy Show” below, and preorder ‘In Waiting’ here.