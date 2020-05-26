Pinegrove Share Acoustic Version of "Alcove," Announce Bookclub

Pinegrove shared on their social media a video of Evan Stephens Hall performing a solo-acoustic rendition of “Alcove” from their latest record, Marigold. The video was the latest in a line of acoustic performances from Evan, filmed near the band’s Amperland recording studio in upstate New York.

Accompanying the video was a post annoucing the official Pinegrove Book Club. It will be hosted on the Amperland public forum, with further details forthcoming. The band has chosen Spring by Ali Smith as the club’s first book, writing, “Smith is a contemporary British novelist who blends (extremely) contemporary political observation, surrealism, & word play to get at complex yet accessible (& extremely moving) portraits of life right now.”

Watch Evan’s acoustic version of “Alcove” below. While you’re here, check out this 2017 footage of Pinegrove performing “Easy Enough” at the Paste Studio NYC.