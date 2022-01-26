Pink Siifu Announces 4 Tha Folks'! Tour, Shares Video for "Wayans Bros."

Following the August 2021 release of Pink Siifu’s GUMBO’!, the album made Paste’s Best Hip-Hop list as well as our Best Albums of 2021 list. With news of all the tour announcements, the Alabama-born rapper is set to take the stage again in 2022 with his 4 Tha Folks’! tour.

The tour kicks off in Chicago, Illinois and will make stops across the Midwest and East Coast, with a hometown show in Birmingham, Alabama on March 15, before ending in Seattle, Washington. Supporting acts include Turich Benjy, Peso Gordon & VonBeezy, as well as a DJ set from Ted Kamal.

In addition to the tour comes the eclectic music video for “Wayans Bros.” featuring Peso Gordon. With Siifu playing as the character “Stacy,” and Gordon as “Jesus,” the two are spectators to a thrilling wrestling match.

Below, watch the video for “Wayans Bros.” and keep scrolling for complete information on the 4 Tha Folks’! tour. You can purchase tickets here.

4 Tha Folks’! Tour

03 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern04 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Radio Artifact07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie*08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right*09 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe*12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room14 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 515 – Birmingham, AL @ Ghost Train Brewing Co.16 – Nashville, TN @ The End19 – Dallas, TX @ H.O.B. Dallas Cambridge Room22 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar^23 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater^24 – Seattle, WA @ High Dive^

(* = w/ Dj Harrison)

(^ = w/ V.C.R)