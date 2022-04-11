Pink Siifu Shares "GripTape'!!" Video Featuring Valee

Pink Siifu recently finished his tour in support of his 2021 album GUMBO’!, but it’s clear that the album’s world is still expanding. Today (April 11), Siifu added to the album’s eclectic selection of videos with one for “GripTape’!!” featuring Chicago rapper Valee. The song is featured on GUMBO’!’s deluxe edition, which arrived in early March.

The song’s spacey production accented with hi-hats opens up a world of possibility between Siifu and Valee. The two rappers, despite coming from different regions with strong hip-hop identifiers, find a common ground in their dazzling metaphors and breathy delivery. The accompanying PRTND Studios-directed claymation video shows the two picking up women on the way to what is perhaps the first clay strip club on video (but don’t quote me on that).

Below, watch the video for “GripTape’!!” and stream the deluxe version of GUMBO’! here.