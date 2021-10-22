Pink Sweat$ Shares New Single, "Nothing Feels Better"

Following his debut album PINK PLANET in February, R&B singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ released “Nothing Feels Better,” today (Oct. 22). The single is his first from his forthcoming album PINK MOON, out early 2022 via Atlantic Records.

With a crisp, almost acoustic sound, Sweat$ sweetly sings an ode to his lover with atmospheric ‘ooh’s and ‘ahh’s to set the mood. He croons, “When the world is over, I’ll wait here for you / Through space and time, I’ll still adore ya.”

Along with sharing the single, Sweat$ also announced a North American tour, beginning in Los Angeles, California and ending in Austin, Texas. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Below, listen to “Nothing Feels Better” and keep scrolling to see if Pink Sweat$ is coming to a city near you. You can purchase tickets here.

Pink Sweat$ Tour Dates:

November

06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo *†

07 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *†

09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *†

10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *†

11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *†

13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House *

15 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *‡

18 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *‡

19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *‡

20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *‡

23 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *‡

26 – Boston, MA @ Royale *‡

29 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva *‡

December

01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *‡

03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *‡

04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *‡

06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

07 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *‡

09 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *

10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *‡

11 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA *‡

14 – Austin TX @ Emo’s Austin *‡

(* – with Kirby)

(† – with Joy Oladokun)

(‡ – with Bren Joy)