PinkPantheress Announces North American Performances

PinkPantheress’ to hell with it was one of 2021’s breakthrough albums, and the English singer has enjoyed significant success after going viral on TikTok with several songs, including the hit “just for me.” Today (Jan. 26), she announces her first North American performances.

The four dates kick off in May in Oakland, California with stops in New York and Georgia. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.

Below, watch the video for “just for me” and keep scrolling for a complete list of PinkPantheress’ upcoming shows.

PinkAcrossAmerica Tour Dates:

07 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever13 – New York City, NY @ 88Palace21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory