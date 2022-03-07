Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The National, Mitski, The Roots

Festivals used 2021 as a testing site for new protocols to make sure that audiences can enjoy live music safely. Pitchfork Music Festival, which was Paste’s first festival back, signaled a return to normalcy. Today (March 8), they share their 2022 lineup as they return to their Union Park home in Chicago for their second year since the pandemic.
The stacked lineup includes The National, who played the festival’s first year, Mitski and The Roots. Additional headliners include Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt and a rare performance from Noname. The diverse lineup boasts acts across all genres.
“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” said Puja Patel, editor-in-chief of Pitchfork, in a statement. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CT, with payment plans available for all ticket types.
Revisit our 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival portraits here and keep scrolling for the complete lineup. You can find more details and purchase tickets here.
Friday
The National
Spiritualized
Parquet Courts
Tierra Whack
Amber Mark
Dawn Richard
Tkay Maidza
Indigo De Souza
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
SPELLLING
Camp Cope
Wiki
Ethel Cain
CupcakKe
Saturday
Mitski
Japanese Breakfast
Lucy Dacus
Low
Magdalena Bay
Dry Cleaning
Karate
Iceage
Yeule
Arooj Aftab
The Armed
Chubby & the Gang
Hyd
Jeff Parker & the New Breed
Sunday
The Roots
Toro Y Moi
Earl Sweatshirt
Noname
BADBADNOTGOOD
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
Xenia Rubinos
Erika de Casier
Injury Reserve
KAINA
L’Rain
Sofia Kourtesis
Pink Siifu