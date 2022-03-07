Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The National, Mitski, The Roots

Festivals used 2021 as a testing site for new protocols to make sure that audiences can enjoy live music safely. Pitchfork Music Festival, which was Paste’s first festival back, signaled a return to normalcy. Today (March 8), they share their 2022 lineup as they return to their Union Park home in Chicago for their second year since the pandemic.

The stacked lineup includes The National, who played the festival’s first year, Mitski and The Roots. Additional headliners include Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt and a rare performance from Noname. The diverse lineup boasts acts across all genres.

“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” said Puja Patel, editor-in-chief of Pitchfork, in a statement. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CT, with payment plans available for all ticket types.

Revisit our 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival portraits here and keep scrolling for the complete lineup. You can find more details and purchase tickets here.

Friday

The National

Spiritualized

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Amber Mark

Dawn Richard

Tkay Maidza

Indigo De Souza

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

SPELLLING

Camp Cope

Wiki

Ethel Cain

CupcakKe

Saturday

Mitski

Japanese Breakfast

Lucy Dacus

Low

Magdalena Bay

Dry Cleaning

Karate

Iceage

Yeule

Arooj Aftab

The Armed

Chubby & the Gang

Hyd

Jeff Parker & the New Breed

Sunday

The Roots

Toro Y Moi

Earl Sweatshirt

Noname

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

Xenia Rubinos

Erika de Casier

Injury Reserve

KAINA

L’Rain

Sofia Kourtesis

Pink Siifu