Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu

The Chicago-based Pitchfork Music Festival has announced their full 2021 lineup for their first festival since last year’s unexpected cancellation. The festival is scheduled to return to Union Park from Sept. 10-12 for a weekend full of exciting acts. Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu are scheduled to headline. Similar to their 2019 mission of inclusion, the festival has strived to include more female performers this year.

Reflecting on this year’s lineup, Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel said in a statement:

We are unbelievably excited to celebrate the return of live shows, our music community, and, most importantly, the artists and events crews who have made this year’s festival possible. I know this will be a cathartic weekend for all of us, and that it lands right before the 25th anniversary of the publication makes it all the more special.

Tickets are on sale now. See the lineup by day below, beneath Phoebe Bridgers’ full 2017 Paste Studio performance.

Friday

Phoebe Bridgers

Big Thief

Animal Collective

The Fiery Furnaces

Yaeji

black midi

Hop Along

Kelly Lee Owens

Ela Minus

DEHD

The Soft Pink Truth

DJ Nate

Dogleg

Armand Hammer

Saturday

St. Vincent

Angel Olsen

Kim Gordon

Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Waxahatchee

Jay Electronica

Jamila Woods

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Faye Webster

Amaarae

Maxo Kream

Divino Niño

Bartees Strange

Horsegirl

Sunday

Erykah Badu

Flying Lotus

Thundercat

Danny Brown

Cat Power

Andy Shauf

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

The Weather Station

Mariah the Scientist

oso oso

KeiyaA

Special Interest

Cassandra Jenkins