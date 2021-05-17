Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu

The Chicago-based Pitchfork Music Festival has announced their full 2021 lineup for their first festival since last year’s unexpected cancellation. The festival is scheduled to return to Union Park from Sept. 10-12 for a weekend full of exciting acts. Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu are scheduled to headline. Similar to their 2019 mission of inclusion, the festival has strived to include more female performers this year.
Reflecting on this year’s lineup, Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel said in a statement:
We are unbelievably excited to celebrate the return of live shows, our music community, and, most importantly, the artists and events crews who have made this year’s festival possible. I know this will be a cathartic weekend for all of us, and that it lands right before the 25th anniversary of the publication makes it all the more special.
Tickets are on sale now. See the lineup by day below, beneath Phoebe Bridgers’ full 2017 Paste Studio performance.
Friday
Phoebe Bridgers
Big Thief
Animal Collective
The Fiery Furnaces
Yaeji
black midi
Hop Along
Kelly Lee Owens
Ela Minus
DEHD
The Soft Pink Truth
DJ Nate
Dogleg
Armand Hammer
Saturday
St. Vincent
Angel Olsen
Kim Gordon
Ty Segall & Freedom Band
Waxahatchee
Jay Electronica
Jamila Woods
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Faye Webster
Amaarae
Maxo Kream
Divino Niño
Bartees Strange
Horsegirl
Sunday
Erykah Badu
Flying Lotus
Thundercat
Danny Brown
Cat Power
Andy Shauf
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor
The Weather Station
Mariah the Scientist
oso oso
KeiyaA
Special Interest
Cassandra Jenkins