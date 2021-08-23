Pixies Cancel 2021 U.S. Tour

Another in the long line of high-profile artists rethinking tours due to the prevalence of the Delta strain of COVID-19, alt-rock group Pixies have announced that they’re cancelling their upcoming U.S. tour dates, which would have been their first since December 2019.

Their canceled dates include multiple sold-out shows, as well as two Cleveland dates alongside Nine Inch Nails (who also recently canceled shows), and appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago and Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

The band explains in a statement that because of the recent surge in cases, calling off the tour is “the right decision for their fans, crew members and themselves, and [they] ask that their fans stay safe and healthy.”

Refunds are available for ticket holders from their point of purchase. Below, see the band’s canceled dates and revisit their classic video for “Debaser.”

Pixies Canceled Tour Dates:

September

10 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

13 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

17 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District

18 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room/Outdoors

19 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

21 – Cleveland, OH (with NIN) @ Jacobs Pavilion

23 – Cleveland, OH (with NIN) @ Jacobs Pavilion

26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom