Pizzagirl Announces New Album, Shares "Car Freshener Aftershave"

Pizzagirl, the moniker of Liverpool native Liam Brown, has announced that his sophomore album Softcore Mourn is set to arrive July 16 via Heist or Hit. The album follows 2019’s first timer, and the news arrives with lead single “Car Freshener Aftershave.”

“Car Freshener Aftershave” opens with pulsing chiptune melodies as Brown cuts his own style of indie synth-pop. His warped, processed vocals give the sense that the party’s been going on just a little too long, with ear-catching lyrics: “California motel vomit / It’s like a Jackson Pollock / The California motel vomit / It wasn’t me I promise.”

Brown spoke of the making of his second album in a statement:

Over the last year or so I’ve been screaming, sighing, crying and lying at my computer, which has manifested itself into my aptly titled second album Softcore Mourn. This first single “Car Freshener Aftershave” is a cold reminder to the internet that I still exist and I still haven’t figured that out yet. I’d say this is a break-up song.

Watch the music video for “Car Freshener Aftershave” below and see the Softcore Mourn cover art further down.

Softcore Mourn Album Art: