Pizzagirl Shares "Bullet Train," Announces UK Tour

Pizzagirl, also known as Liverpool’s Liam Brown, shared his newest single “Bullet Train” on Wednesday. The song follows “Car Freshener Aftershave” as the second single ahead of Softcore Mourn, out July 16 via Heist or Hit.

“Bullet Train” has the same crying-under-neon-lights quality as Brown’s previous single, if not a bit higher energy with its strobing synth beat. Pizzagirl’s electrifying indie pop sets itself apart with its unique blend of chiptune-esque textures and organic instrumentation, with an acoustic guitar warming the song’s digital sound for the breakdown: “Only time will tell / if you’re worth talking about.”

Brown said of his newest single in a statement:

Here’s my second single “Bullet Train,” another breakup song I think, but this time, at 200mph. I sound really bitter on this, and for good reason I’d say, my screen time is high, my battery is low and there’s no 5g at the end of this tunnel; haha ;)

Alongside the new single, Pizzagirl has announced a short tour across the U.K. set for this October. You can find those dates, and the official audio for “Bullet Train,” below. Softcore Mourn is available to presave here.

Pizzagirl Tour Dates:

October

13 – Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast

14 – London, UK @ Lexington

15 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement