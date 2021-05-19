Pond Announce New Album 9, Share Single and Video

Australian psych-rockers Pond have announced their forthcoming studio album 9, out Oct. 1 via Spinning Top Records / Secretly Distribution. The album is the follow-up to 2019’s Tasmania.

The newest single, “America’s Cup,” is a psychedelia-tinged funk groove evocative of grainy ‘70s and ‘80s club footage with the warmth of nostalgia washed over it. The accompanying video is no different, featuring cheesy footage of a spandex-clad dancer and bewildered auction-goers engaged in a bidding war over the prized championship cup.

Of the new single, frontman Nick Allbrook said in a statement:

The beat makes me think of a New York street strut, Sesame Street style. But it’s about Fremantle before Alan Bond gave the big ball of gentrification its final shove, when it was cheap and harsh and the broken relics of the pre-87 port city were young, groovy cats in a secret idyll wedged between the river and the sea. It’s also about blokes being different versions of whatever the hell we’ve been taught we’re supposed to be.

Watch the video for “America’s Cup” below and revisit Pond’s 2012 Daytrotter session performance of “Slow” further down. You can preorder 9 here ahead of its Oct. 1 release.

Video contains flashing images that may trigger those with photosensitive conditions.