PONY Announce Debut Album TV Baby, Share New Single "Couch"

Toronto power pop band PONY have announced their debut LP TV Baby, out on April 9 via Take This To Heart Records. The news arrives alongside their new single “Couch,” which follows their previous track “WebMD.”

“Couch” has a gloriously nostalgic pop/rock feel that would be right at home in the trailer of a teen movie circa the Clueless era. The video takes us back even further with an intro straight out of an ‘80s low-budget religious broadcast, which eventually goes awry and features a guest appearance from the Zodiac Killer.

Watch the video for “Couch” below, and preorder the album here. Keep scrolling for the TV Baby artwork and tracklist.

01. Chokecherry

02. WebMD

03. By The Way

04. Furniture

05. Couch

06. My Room

07. Sometime Later

08. Cry

09. Sunny D

10. Swore