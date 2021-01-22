PONY Announce Debut Album TV Baby, Share New Single "Couch"

By Carli Scolforo  |  January 22, 2021  |  4:34pm
Photo by Matty Morand Music News PONY
Share Tweet Submit Pin
PONY Announce Debut Album <i>TV Baby</i>, Share New Single "Couch"

Toronto power pop band PONY have announced their debut LP TV Baby, out on April 9 via Take This To Heart Records. The news arrives alongside their new single “Couch,” which follows their previous track “WebMD.”

“Couch” has a gloriously nostalgic pop/rock feel that would be right at home in the trailer of a teen movie circa the Clueless era. The video takes us back even further with an intro straight out of an ‘80s low-budget religious broadcast, which eventually goes awry and features a guest appearance from the Zodiac Killer.

Watch the video for “Couch” below, and preorder the album here. Keep scrolling for the TV Baby artwork and tracklist.

TV Baby Album Artwork:

tv baby.jpg

TV Baby Tracklist:

01. Chokecherry
02. WebMD
03. By The Way
04. Furniture
05. Couch
06. My Room
07. Sometime Later
08. Cry
09. Sunny D
10. Swore

Tags
Also from PONY
Also in Music