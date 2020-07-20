Pop Smoke’s New Album Gets a Deluxe Edition With 15 New Songs

Today, on what would have been Brooklyn drill rapper Pop Smoke’s 21st birthday, the deluxe version of his posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon has been released. The new edition of the album comes with 15 additional tracks, including “Paranoia” featuring Gunna and Young Thug. Other contributors include A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Jamie Foxx, PnB Rock and Burna Boy. The deluxe version sports 34 tracks and clocks in at just over one hour and 40 minutes.

Proclaimed “Brooklyn Rap’s Homecoming King” by The New York Times, Pop Smoke and his legacy have only grown in the wake of his untimely passing earlier this year. The original version of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, released earlier in the month, topped both the Apple Music and iTunes US Albums charts.

Listen to the first track of the deluxe version below, and stream the full album on Spotify here.