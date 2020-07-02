Porridge Radio and Lala Lala Team Up on New Single "Good For You"

With Brighton’s Porridge Radio releasing their debut album Every Bad earlier this year, and Chicago’s Lala Lala releasing their latest album The Lamb two years ago, both bands are riding high as two of indie rock’s most exciting acts. While in lockdown, they teamed up for a new single “Good For You”—listen to this woozy, heartfelt electro-rock number below.

Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin said of the new single:

“Good For You” landed on me one morning early on in lockdown when I was eating breakfast. I really love Lillie’s music, and we were vaguely in touch through the internet, so when Lillie got in touch asking if I wanted to make a song together, and then a few days later I’d written this song, it felt really right to collaborate on it. I really loved what Lillie added from the start, and it really organically and easily came together from there. Sam [who drums in Porridge Radio] added parts and produced the song, and it was a really easy and fun process because of the way they both responded to it.

Listen to “Good For You.”