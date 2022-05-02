Porridge Radio Share "End of Last Year," Announce North American Tour

U.K. band Porridge Radio have already shared two excellent singles off their forthcoming album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky (out May 20 via Secretly Canadian), “Back to the Radio” and “The Rip.” Today, they’ve shared a third single, “End Of Last Year,” along with an animated video for the track created by Maura Sappilo.

Porridge Radio frontperson Dana Margolin’s considered, heart-on-sleeve lyricism steers “End Of Last Year” as she talks herself through what seems like the slow, painful collapse of a relationship she holds dear. “What you take from me / I don’t ever want it back / I don’t want to go back,” she chants over the rising crash of cymbals and the warm melancholy of horns that replace the chiming keyboards that rang out over the song’s intro, signaling that the situation will cave in on itself sooner rather than later. Though it feels and sounds gentler than the other two singles, letting itself gently unfurl rather than storming in and demanding what it’s owed, it features some of the most devastating imagery we’ve ever heard from the band: “Cut off my shoes instead of taking them off / Cut off my hands because they’re itching so much / Talk to myself because it?s getting so bad / Do you know? / You break everything you touch.”Even when they attempt to be delicate, there’s a defiance to everything Porridge Radio create, taking what could’ve been a whisper of a song in different hands and blowing it up to an eruption that could shake the ground with how much they mean it.

In a press statement, Margolin talked about the inspiration behind “End Of Last Year” and the process of making the animated video for the track:

End Of Last Year is a love song for my bandmates and for myself. It?s about not trusting my intuition, not trusting my body to heal itself, not trusting the people closest to me, but it is also an ode to all those people, and to difficult platonic love. It came out of a particularly painful period of communication breakdown and high pressure that hurt a lot, but ended in reconciliation and understanding.

The video is by my friend Maura Sappilo. I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time, and I wanted her to make the video for this song because whilst her work is playful and bright, she knows how to bring the dirty and painful and disgusting aspects of being a person and having relationships into her paintings. Her art is lyrical and sensual and painful and beautiful, and I love how she brought all that to this song.

Porridge Radio will be playing a free, sold out show at New York’s The Greene Space tonight (May 3), but it won’t be the last the U.S. will see of the band this year. Along with the single’s release, Porridge Radio have also announced their first ever North American tour, which will kick off in San Diego, CA on September 6 and wrap up in Austin, TX on October 1. The shows will arrive between U.K./E.U. tours the band have planned for both the summer and winter, the first show of which will take place in Manchester on May 20.

Check out the video for “End Of Last Year” below, and keep scrolling for a full list of Porridge Radio’s tour dates. You can preorder Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky here.

Porridge Radio Tour Dates

May

20 – Manchester, UK @ Piccadilly Records

21 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Great Eastern 2022

22 – Leeds, UK @ Crash Records

24 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

25 – Brighton, UK @ Resident Music

26 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Records

26-29 – Walton-on-trent, UK @ Bearded Theory?s Spring Gathering 2022

27 – Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival 2022

June

04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Weekend 1 2022

08 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11 – Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival 2022

29-30 – Ydynia, PL @ Open?er Festival 2022

July

01-02 – Ydynia, PL @ Open?er Festival 2022

08 – Soliera, IT @ Arti Vive 2022

09 – Siena, IT @ LARS ROCK FEST 2022

14 – Sat. Jul. 16 – Budapest, HU @ Reflektor Festival

15 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival 2022

22 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival 2022

23 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival 2022

August

09 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

11 – Oslo, NO @ Øyaestivalen 2022

14 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ HEAR HEARI 2022

15 – Wubterthur, CH @ 47. Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 2022

16-20 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival 2022

September

01-04 – Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival 2022

06 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

09 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

13 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

15 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

17 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda?s

25 – Washington, DC @ DC9

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl

28 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

30 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

October

01 – Austin, TX @ Parish

15 – Digbeth, UK @ The Crossing Digbeth

20 – Sheffield, UK @ Southampton 1865

22 – Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix Arts Centre

24 – Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

25 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

26 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

28 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke?s

29 – Manchester, UL @ Manchester Academy 2

30 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

November

01 – Hove, UK @ The Old Market

02 – Hove, UK @ The Old Market

03 – London, UL @ 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

11 – Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg OZ

12 – Maastricht, NE @ Muziekgieterij

13 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

16 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

17 – Milan, IT @ Biko

19 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

20 – Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

22 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

24 – Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios

25 – Guimaraes, PT @ Centro Cultural Vila Flor (CCVF)

28 – Madrid, ES @ Independance Club

29 – San Sebastián, ES @ Dabadaba

December

01 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

02 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Siréne

04 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

05 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

07 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

08 – Munich, DE @ Kranhalle, Feierwerk

10 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

11 – Prague, CZ @ Café V Lese

12 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

16 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega, VEGA