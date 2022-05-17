Portola Music Festival Announces Inaugural 2022 Lineup

Here at Paste, we love to highlight not only old favorites but promising new things too. On Monday, May 16, Portola Music Festival announced its inaugural 2022 lineup and it is loaded. The festival takes place at San Francisco, CA’s gorgeous Pier 80 with a wide range of acts across electronic and pop music.
In addition to headliners Flume and The Chemical Brothers, there will also be performances from Kaytranada, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, The Avalanches, PinkPantheress, James Blake, Slowthai and a rare M.I.A. appearance. The festival’s name is an ode to the Portola Festival of 1909, which was a celebration of the re-opening of San Francisco following a devastating 1906 earthquake that decimated the city. It was set up to publicize to the world that San Francisco was back open and ready to host tourists. To celebrate live music returning, it was only right to give the name new life.
Portola Music Festival is the latest festival offering from Goldenvoice. Attendees can roam from tents to a 400,000-square-foot warehouse to the main stage that has the San Francisco skyline as a gorgeous backdrop. The festival will include local food offerings with craft beer, local wine and cocktails. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20.
Below, listen to Flume’s new song “Hollow” featuring Emma Louise and keep scrolling to view the complete Portola Music Festival Lineup. You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Flume
Kaytranada
Jamie xx
Jungle
Charli XCX
Gorgon City
Fred Again..
Fatboy Slim
Caroline Polachek
Caribou
Omar Apollo
Bicep Live
The Avalanches
Arca
PinkPantheress
Hot Since 82
Justin Martin
Romy
Ross From Friends
Neil Frances
TSHA
Sad Night Dynamite
Gioli & Assia
George Fitzgerald
DJ Holographic
Godford
Elkka
Young Franco
jamesjamesjames
Dials
Sunday, Sept. 25
The Chemical Brothers
James Blake
M.I.A.
Lane 8
Peggy Gou
Toro Y Moi
Four Tet + Floating Points
SG Lewis
Duke Dumont Live
Yaeji
The Blessed Madonna
L’Imperatrice
Yves Tumor
Channel Tres
Ben Böhmer
DJ Shadow • Drama
Slowthai
Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa and Adam Port)
Palace
Kelly Lee Owens
Shy Girl
Slayyyter
Danilo Plessow (MCDE)
Sofia Kourtesis
HAAi
Ela Minus
Dawn Richard
Prospa
Ama Lou
DJ_Dave
The Range
Eug
Maddie Maia + Tottie (SOS Music)