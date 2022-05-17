Portola Music Festival Announces Inaugural 2022 Lineup

Here at Paste, we love to highlight not only old favorites but promising new things too. On Monday, May 16, Portola Music Festival announced its inaugural 2022 lineup and it is loaded. The festival takes place at San Francisco, CA’s gorgeous Pier 80 with a wide range of acts across electronic and pop music.

In addition to headliners Flume and The Chemical Brothers, there will also be performances from Kaytranada, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, The Avalanches, PinkPantheress, James Blake, Slowthai and a rare M.I.A. appearance. The festival’s name is an ode to the Portola Festival of 1909, which was a celebration of the re-opening of San Francisco following a devastating 1906 earthquake that decimated the city. It was set up to publicize to the world that San Francisco was back open and ready to host tourists. To celebrate live music returning, it was only right to give the name new life.

Portola Music Festival is the latest festival offering from Goldenvoice. Attendees can roam from tents to a 400,000-square-foot warehouse to the main stage that has the San Francisco skyline as a gorgeous backdrop. The festival will include local food offerings with craft beer, local wine and cocktails. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20.

Below, listen to Flume’s new song “Hollow” featuring Emma Louise and keep scrolling to view the complete Portola Music Festival Lineup. You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Flume

Kaytranada

Jamie xx

Jungle

Charli XCX

Gorgon City

Fred Again..

Fatboy Slim

Caroline Polachek

Caribou

Omar Apollo

Bicep Live

The Avalanches

Arca

PinkPantheress

Hot Since 82

Justin Martin

Romy

Ross From Friends

Neil Frances

TSHA

Sad Night Dynamite

Gioli & Assia

George Fitzgerald

DJ Holographic

Godford

Elkka

Young Franco

jamesjamesjames

Dials

Sunday, Sept. 25

The Chemical Brothers

James Blake

M.I.A.

Lane 8

Peggy Gou

Toro Y Moi

Four Tet + Floating Points

SG Lewis

Duke Dumont Live

Yaeji

The Blessed Madonna

L’Imperatrice

Yves Tumor

Channel Tres

Ben Böhmer

DJ Shadow • Drama

Slowthai

Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa and Adam Port)

Palace

Kelly Lee Owens

Shy Girl

Slayyyter

Danilo Plessow (MCDE)

Sofia Kourtesis

HAAi

Ela Minus

Dawn Richard

Prospa

Ama Lou

DJ_Dave

The Range

Eug

Maddie Maia + Tottie (SOS Music)