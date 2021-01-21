Watch Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, New Radicals and More Perform at President Biden's Inauguration

The inauguration of President Joe Biden kicked off with impressive performances by the likes of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, but the slew of celebrities featured in the day’s programming didn’t stop there. The inauguration primetime special, Celebrating America, featured the likes of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many, many musical performances, both live in the U.S. Capitol and virtually from across the country.

Hosted by “America’s Dad” Tom Hanks, the special began with a performance by rock icon Bruce Springsteen. Standing on the steps of the Washington Monument, the singer performed an acoustic version of his 1999 song “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Other standout moments included Dave Grohl’s personal shoutout to “all of our unshakeable teachers that continue to enlighten our nation’s kids every day” prior to Foo Fighters’ performance, and John Legend’s stellar piano rendition of “Feeling Good” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Demi Lovato offered a spirited cover of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” alongside a video that honored frontline medical workers for their work throughout the pandemic.

Katy Perry closed out the show with a performance of her 2010 hit “Firework.” Fittingly, her live performance featured an incredible fireworks display that served as the evening’s grand finale.

Watch various clips from Celebrating America below.



















