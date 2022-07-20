Pretty Sick Announce Debut Album, Share Lead Single "Human Condition"

After forming Pretty Sick when she was just 13 years old, Sabrina Fuentes is finally ready to release the band’s debut album, Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile, on Sept. 30. The London-based and New York City-rooted outfit announced the album with lead single “Human Condition,” along with a music video directed by Frank Lebon.

Pretty Sick expands on the ‘90s nostalgia of their previous EPs, Come Down and Deep Divine, with heavy-handed basslines and Fuentes’s dark, yet razor-sharp vocals. Rife with discontentment and a density due in part to the opaque swirl of guitars, Fuentes sounds the alarm on society as she proclaims, “The freedom you’re being sold is just submission / Th?y wanna keep you content and under supervision / Th?y got you convinced that ignorance is bliss.” Introducing you to a cast of characters ranging from the fangirl/assassin in the music video to the bad-guy gangster redeemed by Fuentes’ belief in forgiveness, the song shows you the seedy side of the human condition.

Pretty Sick also announced they will be supporting beabadoobee on their U.K. and Ireland dates in October. The tour will kick off on Oct. 4 in Dublin and make stops in Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow before finishing up in London at the O2 Academy Brixton.

See the video for “Human Condition” below, along with more information about the album and a complete list of tour dates.

Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile Tracklist:

01. Yeah You

02. Drunk

03. Human Condition

04. Sober

05. Heaven

06. Black Tar

07. Bound

08. Lilith Song

09. Dirty

10. Self Fulfilling Prophecy

11. Saturn Return

12. PCP

Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile Art:

Pretty Sick Tour Dates:

October

04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre*

05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall*

07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol*

08 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia Union – The Nick Rayns LCR*

10 – Nottingham, UL @ Rock City*

11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle*

13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy*

14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry*

15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom*

17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk*

18 – Southhampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*

19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

(* = Supporting beabadoobee)