NYC-based band Pretty Sick dropped a new music video for their song “Superstar” Thursday, off their recent EP Deep Divine.

“Superstar” sets the tone for the group’s sonic trajectory, with lead singer Sabrina Fuentes’ spacey indie-rock vocals being a refreshingly modern take on ‘90s artists like The Cranberries and Liz Phair.

Directed by Ophelia Horton, the video is just as creatively intriguing to watch. Filled with shifting color schemes and movements, it transports viewers into the world that Horton and Pretty Sick have created.

Watch Pretty Sick’s new music video for “Superstar” below.