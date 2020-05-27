Tame Impala, FKA Twigs & More to Play Primavera Sound Festival in 2021

Primavera Sound announced this morning that it will be holding its Festival June 2-6 next year, unveiling the names of 100 artists for their 2021 lineup.

The Barcelona festival was supposed to celebrate their 20th anniversary in June but cancelled over Covid-19 restrictions earlier in May. Ticket holders for this year’s festival who opt out of getting a refund will receive free access and undisclosed perks for 2021.

Many of this year’s headliners have carried through to the 2021 lineup alongside a few major additions like Tame Impala, FKA twigs, and Gorillaz. There are a few noticeable absences, though, with Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Ray, Brittany Howard, and King Princess all missing from the current roster.

On Primavera’s website, the festival has provided the statement “A first selection of artists that condenses the spirit of the festival for an edition that is as long awaited as this 20th anniversary edition is, and that will be updated soon with new names, both from the 2020 lineup and new surprises. There is no doubt: in 2021, Primavera Sound will still be Primavera Sound.”