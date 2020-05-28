Protomartyr Share RoboCop-esque Video for "Michigan Hammers": Watch

Detroit post-punkers Protomartyr have released the third single for their delayed new album, Ultimate Success Today, which was pushed from its planned May release to July 17 (Domino Records). The new track, “Michigan Hammer,” offers up the band’s characteristically aggressive sound and sneering lyricism. Listen below.

A music video composed entirely of stock footage accompanies the single, presenting a murkily apocalyptic narrative with techno-facist themes. Director and longtime Protomartyr-collaborator, Yoonha Park, says, “This video is a retelling of a well-known Michigan folk tale that describes timeless themes of greed, power, death and rebirth and nothing short of the conflict of good and evil.”

The new song follows the band’s last single, “Worm in Heaven.”