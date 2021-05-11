Provoker Release New Single "Spell Strike," Sign to YEAR0001

Los Angeles-based Provoker evoke early post-punk and dark wave on their newest single “Spell Strike,” premiering alongside an unsettling, reality-bending music video. The single accompanies the band’s announcement that they’ve signed with YEAR0001, an independent record label based out of Sweden that is home to the likes of Viagra Boys, Bladee, Ecco2k and Yung Lean. The band is expected to release their debut LP via YEAR0001 sometime this year.

“Spell Strike” recontextualizes atmospheric guitars evocative of The Cure and mixes them with modern R&B lyricism for an unnerving juxtaposition that defies time. It is written from the perspective of an RPG character encountering a fairy boss, with the title referring to the boss’ special move. Directed by Actual Objects (Yves Tumor, Young Thug), the accompanying visual is hypnotizing and menacing, with car chases in the forest and a faceless, jointless figure on the hunt.

“It’s about falling in love with someone, and you’re not sure if those feelings are reciprocated,” said singer Christian Petty of the band’s new track. “It destroys you trying to figure that out.”

Watch the video for “Spell Strike” below and stream the song on your preferred platform here.