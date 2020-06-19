Public Enemy Release New Anthemic Single "State of the Union (STFU)"

Public Enemy are back with a new, very necessary single “State of the Union (STFU)” to remind us that they are still actively against Donald Trump and fascism.

Frontman Chuck D said of the track:

Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.

“Public Enemy tells it like it is,” added Flavor Flav. “It’s time for him to GO.”

The politically-charged anthem is unafraid and fiery; it’s perfect for the current state of rebellion. Listen below.