Watch PUP and Jeff Rosenstock Perform "Waiting" on Late Night with Seth Meyers

It was a busy, weird night for music on the NBC late-night shows yesterday (May 11). Seth Meyers, for his part, enthusiastically welcomed PUP onto his show to perform their track “Waiting,” the lead single from their latest full-length effort, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which came out last month. It marked the second time the band have performed on the show after first appearing to play their song “Kids” back in 2019. As if that wasn’t enough to get excited about, the band also brought on special guests Jeff Rosenstock and Jeff Rosenstock’s saxophone, amping what would’ve been a high-energy performance anyway up into glorious pop-punk chaos.

PUP are currently on a North American tour, playing New York’s Terminal 5 last night after the show’s taping. After that string of dates wraps up on May 14 in Toronto, the band are scheduled to play 2000trees Festival in the U.K. in July and Canela Party Festival in Spain in August. Rosenstock will also be touring this summer, though we haven’t heard any new music from him since he released SKA DREAM, his ska reimagining of 2020’s NO DREAM, in April 2021. No word yet on whether there’s new music on the way.

Also, now’s the time to get your hands on PUP merch if you’ve been holding out. The band have made a limited-edition “Support Your Local Abortion Fund” shirt, which will be available for preorder for 24 hours only beginning May 13 at 10 a.m. ET. All proceeds will go to support the National Network of Abortion Funds.

You can check out PUP and Rosenstock’s performance of “Waiting” below, and revisit PUP’s 2014 Daytrotter session further down.