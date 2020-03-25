Hear PUP Perform Tracks From Their Self-Titled Debut on This Day in 2014

Toronto punks PUP had a pretty impressive 2019. They released one of the best punk albums of last year in Morbid Stuff, and they put on countless invigorating live shows across the world, which featured some of the most unbridled crowdsurfing around. But none of that would’ve happened without their 2013 self-titled debut, which led Paste to crown the band with “The Best of What’s Next” title for their “thick riffs, frenetic drumming and irresistible gang vocals.”

Read: The 50 Best Albums of 2019

On this day (March 25) in 2014, PUP performed for Daytrotter at Brooklyn’s Rat Cave, and they ripped into four tracks from their debut album: “Guilt Trip,” “Lionheart,” “Dark Days” and “Reservoir.” These recordings are positively fuzzy and filled with the punchy, youthful energy that makes their live shows feel like a sweaty joyride. Lead singer Stefan Babcock seethes and snarls while his bandmates join in with their own vocal buoyancy.

Hear PUP perform live in 2014 below.