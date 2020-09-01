Pure X Announce Rarities Compilation Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019, Share Willie Nelson Cover

On the heels of their recent self-titled LP, Pure X have announced a new compilation of recordings and rarities titled Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019, which will arrive on Oct. 16 via Fire Talk. The band also shared a dreamlike cover of Willie Nelson’s “One Day At A Time.”

Listen to Pure X’s Willie Nelson cover below, and preorder Rare Ecstasy here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.



01. Pressure Drop

02. Alexandria

03. One Day At A Time

04. I Don’t Wanna Make Love (With Anyone Else But You)

05. Make It Look So Easy

06. Valley of Tears

07. Baby

08. Making History (inst.)

09. Utopia

10. Streets Are Haunted

11. Crazy Lust

12. Please Please Please