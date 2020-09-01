Pure X Announce Rarities Compilation Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019, Share Willie Nelson Cover

On the heels of their recent self-titled LP, Pure X have announced a new compilation of recordings and rarities titled Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019, which will arrive on Oct. 16 via Fire Talk. The band also shared a dreamlike cover of Willie Nelson’s “One Day At A Time.”
Listen to Pure X’s Willie Nelson cover below, and preorder Rare Ecstasy here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.
01. Pressure Drop
02. Alexandria
03. One Day At A Time
04. I Don’t Wanna Make Love (With Anyone Else But You)
05. Make It Look So Easy
06. Valley of Tears
07. Baby
08. Making History (inst.)
09. Utopia
10. Streets Are Haunted
11. Crazy Lust
12. Please Please Please